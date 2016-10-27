New Zealand defeat India by 19 runs

Agencies, Ranchi

An all round bowling display by New Zealand bowlers helped the visitors defeat India by 19 runs in the fourth ODI being played at the JSCA International Stadium here and draw level the five match series 2-2.

The defeat ended Team India’s unbeaten run at the home ground of their limited overs captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. For the visitors Tim Southee took 3/40 in 9 overs while Neesham and Boult accounted for two wickets each.

For his brilliant spell ,he was awarded “Man of the Match” Chasing 261 to win the match and also pocket up the series the Indian openers failed to give a solid start to the run chase as Rohit Sharm fell cheaply in the fifth over of the innings as he was caught by wicket keeper Watling of the bowling of Tim Southee with the score board reading just 19.

Sharma in his brief stint at the crease scored 11 runs consisting two fours. Rahane was joined in by inform Virat Kohli and the duo steadied the ship and help India reach 50 at the end of the 10th over of the innings. Both of them continued to score runs freely and especially Virat Kohli who was once again looking settled to play a big knock was caught by Watling while trying to cut in the bowling of Sodhi in the 20th over.

Kohli made 45 of 51 balls which included couple of fours and a six. He and Rahane stitched a partnership of 79 runs for the second wicket. Kohli for the first time got out in a match in this stadium. India reached 100 in the 21st over as Rahane was joined in by captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who once again promoted himself to the number four position in the batting order.

Rahane held batting from the other end and reached his 50 of 61 balls as he cut through the point Devcich for a four in the 25th over of the innings. However he could not convert his start into a big one and was adjudged out leg before wicket in the 28 th over of the innings in the bowling of Neesham. Rahane made 57 in 70 balls which consisted of a six and and five fours.