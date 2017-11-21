New Perth stadium to host England v Australia ODI

Agencies: The new Perth Stadium will host the one-day international between England and Australia on Jan. 28, Cricket Australia (CA) said in a news release on Monday.

Australia’s board had hoped the 60,000-seat venue in Burswood would be ready to host the third Ashes test between the sides from Dec. 14-18 but construction delays ruled that out, with Perth’s traditional WACA ground staging it instead.

“For cricket to host the first major sporting event at Perth Stadium is a huge honour for our sport,” Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said.

“Given it’s an Australia-England fixture, we are confident that will be able to celebrate history being made with a sold-out stadium.”

The ODI in Perth will be the fifth and final match of the series, which begins on Jan. 14 following the conclusion of the Ashes the week before.