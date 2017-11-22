New flights likely from Bhopal for Delhi, other major cities

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Four new flights are expected to start from Bhopal from February ensuring better connectivity with major cities. These flights would connect Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Nagpur.

This information was given by the airport officials at the meeting of Rajabhoj Airport Environment Management Committee on Tuesday. According to the airport officials, the private airlines would start four new flights and would connect Nagpur as well as Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The meeting chaired by the commissioner Ajatshatru Shrivastava also discussed issues related to garbage management around the airport area. Special instructions were given to the officials of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to make appropriate arrangements to stop birds in the area around the airport.

BMC officials were told to ensure that garbage is cleaned everyday to keep the area clean. The BMC were told that they could use crackers to shoo away the birds from that area. Birds are a big nuisance and danger for the aeroplanes, said commissioner.

Ajatshatru instructed the BMC officials to ensure that no illegally run butchery or other meat or fish shops operate in the open in and around the airport area that attracts the birds.

Commissioner said that imposition of section 144 around the airport had brought good results therefore it would continue.

Imposing section 144 bans use of crackers that bursts at height causing difficulty for flight operators. Instructions to deal with stray cattle and dogs to keep them away from the airport and runway were given.