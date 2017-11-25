Nepal closes borders with India, China ahead of Nov 26 polls

Kathmandu,

Nepal has closed its border with India and China as it is getting ready for the provincial and parliamentary polls.The borders with the two mighty neighbours were closed on Friday.

Land-locked Nepal is holding provincial and parliamentary elections in two phases on November 26 and December 7. More than 300 thousand members of the security forces are being deployed for the two-stage election.

The northern provinces are voting on Sunday, while the southern provinces and Kathmandu will go to the polls on December 7, the media reports here said.

The elections are being seen as a historic step in Nepal’s transition to a federal democracy following a decade-long civil war till 2006 that claimed more than 16,000 lives.