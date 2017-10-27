Need to build an Asian Coalition for Consumer Protection: PM

Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed the need for building an Asian Coalition for Consumer Protection. He said with increasing globalisation, the whole world is changing into a single market. Therefore, it is very important to learn from each other’s experience.

Adding that there is a need to explore the points of common understanding and discuss the possibility of building a regional coalition for consumer protection. Mr Modi inaugurated the International Conference on Consumer Protection for East, South and South-East Countries here.

Asian countries provide large business opportunities because of huge consumer base of more than four billion, increasing purchasing power and young demographic profile. e-Commerce and trans-border mobility of people is resulting in increased cross border transactions, Mr Modi said. “Under these circumstances, a strong regulatory system in every country and information sharing is a must for sustaining consumer confidence,” he added.

“A framework for cooperation is also necessary to expeditiously act in cases related to consumers from other countries. This will enhance mutual trust and trade,” he said. The Prime Minister said a new consumer protection Act was being made and that the guidelines on the misleading ads would be made stricter.

The government’s priority to consumer protection was in line with the resolve of New India. A Central Consumer Protection Authority with executive powers will be constituted for quick remedial action.

“Protection of consumer interests is a priority of the government. This is also reflected in our resolution of the New India. Moving beyond Consumer Protection, New India will have Best Consumer Practices and Consumer Prosperity,” he asserted. Talking about inflation, the Prime Minister said the government’s efforts ensured inflation was kept under check and the consumer saved money.

He also claimed that due to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), various indirect and hidden taxes ceased to exist and the biggest beneficiaries of this new tax system would be the consumers. “We have recently implemented the GST. Due to the GST, the various indirect and hidden taxes have ceased to exist.

The biggest beneficiaries of the GST will be the consumers, the middle class. The GST will boost the competition between the companies, which will decrease the prices of goods, in turn, benefitting the poor and the middle class consumers,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister further reiterated that the effective grievance redressal systems were vital for a democracy and the Centre was integrating technology and ensuring stronger grievance redressal mechanisms.

Besides strengthening the interests of the consumers through the law, it is also necessary that the grievances of the people are promptly addressed, the Prime minister said.

“In the last three years, our government has created a new eco-system for Grievance Redressal by making efficient use of technology,” Modi said.