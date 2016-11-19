Nearly 36 per cent turnout in first four hours in Bengal by-polls

Agencies, Kolkata

Around 36 per cent of over 35 lakh electorate exercisedtheir franchise in the first four hours of polling today in the byelection to two Lok Sabha and one Assembly seats in the state. Polling began at 0700 hours this morning amid tight security in West Bengal, official sources said.

Whilst Monteswar Assembly constituency in Burdwan reported brisk polling in the first four hoursas 42.01 per cent voters tuned up until 1100 hours, Coochbehar and Tamluk Lok Sabha seats had a little over 33.04 and 35.41 per cent respectively.

Ruling Trinamool Congress, Congress, Left Front and BJP have fielded their candidates in the three seats. There was no alliance this time between the Congress and LF as they did in last Assembly elections.

It is a four-cornered contest among ruling All India Trinamool Congress,Congress, Left Front and the BJP. While Coochbehar Parliamentary seat in north Bengal has maximum 10contestants, including six Independents, Tamluk Lok Sabha seat has 7and Monteswar Assembly segment in Burdwan 6 aspirants.

By-poll in Cooch Behar was necessitated following the death of TMC MP Renuka Sinha, while byelection in Tamluk in East Medinipur was necessitated following the resignation of AITC MPSuvendu Adhikari, now a minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

The by-poll to Monteswar Assembly seat was due to death of the then TMC MLA Sajal Panja. Besides, the state police force and civic police, some 29 companies of para-military forces have been deployed to ensure free and fair voting. While Coochbehar has 17 lakh 16 thousand 494 voters, Tamluk has 15 lakh, 90 thousand and four and Monteswar Assembly seat has 2,18,479 electors. Counting of ballots will take place happen on November 22.