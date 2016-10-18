NDA will form govt in UP after polls : Anupriya Patel

Agencies, Jaunpur

Union Minister of State of Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel has claimed that after the Assembly polls, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the government with majority in Uttar Pradesh .

While talking to media here yesterday, Ms Patel said the people of the state are frustrated with Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and now the NDA is the only option left for them. Apna Dal and BJP will form the government with majority. Ms Patel said mafias and criminals have protection of UP government here.

Law and order situation is deteriorating by the day. Corruption is on highest level and all development projects have been stopped. The state government has failed in every aspect.

Apna Dal leader said Mr Yadav has been proved as a weak Chief Minister. She said the Centre has provided All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to Bhopal, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. It’s policies have changed the over-all scenario of the country for better.