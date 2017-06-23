Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind files nomination for Presidential elections

June 23, 2017 1:18 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

Former Bihar Governor and NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind today filed his nomination papers for the Presidential elections here, in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party veterans like L K Advani and Murli Manohor Joshi.

Mr Kovind handed over his papers to the Lok Sabha Secretary General Anoop Mishra, who is the Returning Officer for this year’s Presidential elections, to be held on July 17.

Among others, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Uma Bharti, M Venkaiah Naidu, Ananth Kumar, Nitin Gadkari and NDA leaders Parkash Singh Badal (Akali Dal), Ram Vilas Paswan (LJP), N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP) and AIADMK leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai were present on the occasion.

