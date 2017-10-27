Nawazuddin’s ex, Niharika lashes out for his book!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has ruffled some feathers with his upcoming memoir An Ordinary Life. A sleazy excerpt from the book reads, `For the very first time I went to Niharika’s (his co-star in Miss Lovely) house…

She wore soft faux fur, looking devastatingly gorgeous, her beauty illuminated even more in the candlelight. And I, being the lusty village bumpkin that I am, scooped her up in my arms and headed straight for the bedroom.

We made passionate love. And just like that, out of the blue, I began a relationship with Niharika Singh.` Niharika is horrified. While she recognises the relationship, she says it only lasted a few months and adds, `Today, when he paints me as a woman in fur enticing him into her bedroom with candles, or desperately calling him and mailing other women on his behalf, I can only laugh.

He obviously wants to sell his book and it would appear that he is willing to exploit and disrespect a woman just to do so. He has chosen to fabricate stories and manipulate a fleeting relationship.` Niharika also says her consent was not taken before her life was splashed across the the pages of the book. `

None of what he has written has been with my knowledge, let alone my consent. It is this very aspect of Nawaz that caused me to end my relationship with him in the first place. I have always maintained that he’s a brilliant actor. However, I had hoped these acting skills would have remain confined only to the screen. Still, I wish him well.`