Navagunjara represents the powers of Nature : Jitendra Agrawal

Bhopal : Under the museum series ‘Exhibit of the Month’ of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, a traditional object is displayed in the appearance for a whole month. The exhibit for the month of October – “Navagunjara” a wooden effigy with highly intricate motifs from Orissa is on display in the indoor exhibition building – Veethi Sankul.

The ‘exhibit of the month’ has been inaugurated by Mr. Jitendra Agrawal, IFS (PCCF-Wildlife, MP Government). He explained the local mythological tales behind the idea of Navagunjara and said “Nature has nine strengths and Navagunjara is accumulated form of all nine powers”. This exhibit of the month has been compiled by Mr. Arun Kiro (Assistant Curator). Prior to inauguration, Mr. Kiro explained the exhibit and mythological story behind it.

He said “In the Oriya Mahabharata episode Arujna voluntarily sought his 12 years of exile from Draupadi for his reluctant entry in her bedroom and went to Manibhadra Mountain. In order to examine Arjuna Lord Krishna appeared as Navagunjara, has the head, neck, waist, hump, tail legs of different animals and a human hand holding a lotus.

As a natural reaction Arjuna took his bow to attack the monster with a social gesture. But suddenly he noticed the lotus in the monster’s hand and lowered his bow. Krishna then appears to him and says that the Navagunjara is another of his forms, similar to the Viratsvarupa of the Bhagwad Gita”.