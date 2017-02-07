National Talent Search Exam result declared

Bhopal : “There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work learning from failure”. ”Striving for success without hard work is like trying to harvest where you haven’t planted.” By keeping these inspirational quotes in their mind, Nine Brilliant Student of Campion School Arera Colony Bhopal, did the Institution, Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh state proud again by holds nine ranks in Top Hundred and Twenty five, within Madhya Pradesh State.

The NTSE state-level examination was conducted on November 6 2016, where around 87,058 students participated enthusiastically. On the basis of merit list among these students, 284 students have qualified for national level examination and among those brilliant students; Nine Students of Campion school cracked the State-level examination.

The students names with their marks and state rank are, Moin Ahmed marks 133, State rank 49; Abhilash Dutta marks 132, State rank 71; Anamaya Shastri marks 131, State rank 81; Tejas Dutta marks 131, State rank 85; Rishabh Sahu marks 130, State rank 98; Kartikey Anand marks 129, State rank 117; Aviral Singh marks 129, State rank 119; Hasan Koser marks 129, State rank 121 and in Reserved category Maqbool Hasan marks 100.

In State-level examination, objective type questions were asked including mental ability, mathematics, English, Hindi and history subject questions. National Talent Search Exam NTSE examination is a Scholarship Exam conducted by NCERT. NTSE was constituted in 1963 by NCERT. It is one of the most prestigious scholarships in India and is also considered one of the toughest scholarship exams in India. NTSE is for students of Class X th and is conducted in two stages.

This examination is held at two levels including state and national-level. Now the National-level NTSE examination will be conducted by NCERT on May 2017. The students who will come in merit list will receive education scholarship from Ministry of Human Resource Development Government of INDIA.

Preparations of all the students for this National level are still in swing as now it’s time for national-level examination and hoping for the best. Campion School Principal Fr. Dr. Athnas Lakra S.J., and Vice Principal Fr. Ajay kumar Kerketta S.J., has Congratulated all the nine students for making School proud. He has given warm wishes for national-level examination.