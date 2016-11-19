National Scientific symposium started under Transmedcon 2016

Bhopal : The 5th annual symposium of the Indian society of transfusion started here under Transmedcon 2016. In this symposium all the participants doctors expressed their views on the theme “Safe blood; healthy India with each life providing drop.

This symposium inaugurated on Friday in which guests were welcomed first and thereafter research papers of medical students from all over the country were also read and their competition was also held in the symposium.

Thesis of more than 70 students was also displayed in the symposium. A question answer session for medical students was also conducted in which 45 teams participated actively. Results of this competition will be declared on 19th November. This national scientific symposium is being held to achieve the object to make the safe blood available to needy pregnant rural women at their villages .

In this symposium Dr. Sanmukh Joshi of Surat was also present who recently invented new blood group. He also delivered his lecture on blood groups. He was honored by the society for his great invention on new blood group. Society also honored well known writer and senior Dr. Gyan Chturvedi for his double contribution to the society.

Dr. Manisha Shrivastava, secretary of conducting committee said that” It is our aim to make available proper blood to proper person at right time and to achieve this aim; this national scientific symposium is being organized by the Indian Society of Transfusion Medicine.

This is 5th edition of the symposium and by seeing enthusiasm of participant doctors, nurses, medical staff and medical students, it appear that this event is going to success greatly. In the symposium various sessions on different subjects were organised in which our guests expressed their valuable views.

In some important session it was informed that how to reduce mortal rate of women through transfusion and there was a session of national health mission in which important information about blood banking was given to the participants.