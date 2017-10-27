National Lata Mangeshkar Award honours to 3 personalities of Music Industry

Minister Malaiya Honours Sushri Usha Khanna, Udit Narayan and Anu Malik

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Minister for Finance Jayant Malaiya honoured famous playback singer Sushri Usha Khanna, renowned playback singer Udit Narayan and celebrated Music Director Anu Malik with prestigious National Lata Mangeshwar award of Madhya Pradesh Government for the year 2012, 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Investiture ceremony was presided over by the Minister of State for Culture (Independent Charge) Surendra Patwa. Addressing the ceremony, Malaiya said that 28 personalities of music field have been honoured till now with this award, which was instituted to promote the music.

Extending best wishes to these music personalities, he told that this award ceremony should be organized every year. Minister of State for Culture (Independent Charge) Surendra Patwa stated that constant efforts are being made in the state to promote art and music.

‘Pratibha Khoj’ competition is being organized to enrich the talents of the state. Udit Narayan said that he is very happy to receive this prestigious award of Madhya Pradesh. He further mentioned that getting an award after the name of Lata Mangeshkar is like a blessing of Maa Sarasvati.

Anu Malik stated that honouring with award instituted after the name of Lata Mangeshkar is a big honour in itself. Sushri Usha Khanna said that the Lata Mangeshkar award is a big blessing for her.

Mayor Smt. Malini Gour, MLAs Sudarshan Gupta, Ramesh Mendola, Sushri Usha Thakur, Chairman Indore Development Authority Shankar Lalwani, President Jila Panchayat Smt. Kavita Patidar, Divisional Commissioner, President of Organising Committee Sanjay Dubey and Principal Secretary Culture Manoj Shrivastava were present on the occasion.

Famous Artist Sudesh Bhonsle Gives Enchanting Performance Famous playback singer Sudeh Bhonsle with his team enchanted people by giving musical performance. Art and Music lovers in large number were present on the occasion.