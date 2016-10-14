National conference on disaster management held by DMI

Bhopal : With a vision to make India ‘Disaster resilient’, Disaster Management Institute organized a National conference at Bhopal today. Intensive deliberations was held focusing emergency response and disaster management plan.

The conference provided a perfect platform to all the stakeholders to debate over the disaster management issues to achieve Sendai Framework 2015-2030. Minister Gas Tragedy, Relief, Rehabilitation and Cooperatives (Independent Charge) Vishwas Sarang inaugurated the event.

This is the first National conference after the advent of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (SFDRR), adopted at the third UN World Conference in Sendai, Japan in March, 2015. The conference was organized with an objective to give pace to formulate action plan at national and local level on the commitments of governments and concerned factions on Disaster management made at Sendai conference.

Vice President DMI Bhopal Nandan Dubey said that 13th October is observed as International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDR). This day celebrates how people and communities around the world are reducing their exposure to disasters and raising awareness about the importance of reigning in the risks that they face. This conference will go a long way in planning ahead, responding and reducing disasters in our country.

It will further encourage dialogue amongst stakeholders and role-players, including experts who will each as part of the day’s programme, address different themes in their area of expertise. This conference will go a long way in providing solutions to address challenges caused by disasters.

Seven Global Targets by 2030 includes reduction of global disaster mortality, reduction of direct disaster economy loss in relation to GDP, increasing numbers of countries with national and local risk management strategies, enhancement of international co-operation and increase the availability and access to multi-hazard early warning systems etc., which eventually target for betterment of existing system with respect to the disaster management.

Executive Director DMI Bhopal Sanjeev Singh said that the aim of Sendai Framework is to achieve substantial disaster risk reduction and significantly decrease the losses of life, livelihoods and assets: economic, physical, social, cultural and environmental by maximising the ability to cope with disasters at all levels of administration as well as among communities.

Vice Chairman Madhya Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Surendera Singh said that the conference aims at transforming the commitments of governments and stakeholders during the Sendai Conference into national and local action.

Director, DMI Bhopal Dr. Rakesh Dubey informed in detail about various kind of disasters and their reasons in the conference. Additional Chief Secretary Home B P Singh, Principal Advisor MP Planning Commission Dr. Rajendra Mishra and senior level delegations from Asian countries, representatives of UN bodies and disaster management experts participated in the conference.

Disaster Management Institute (DMI) Disaster Management Institute (DMI), Home Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh is the oldest institute of the country in the area of disaster management. Institute’s reach amongst stockholders have been recognized since past, as a results of which institute has achieved excellence in conducting of training and awareness programmes, consultancy, risk assessment and making Disaster Management Plans.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), has identified DMI as one of the third party certifying bodies for Emergency Response & Disaster Management Plan of oil and gas sector companies. Institute’s initiatives have been endorsed by NTPC, SAIL, IOCL, BPCL, HPCL, SkyOil Tanking, Vedanta, TATA, Grasim, etc.. NDMA, MOEF&CC, MHA, SDMAs, CPCB, SPCBs, States’ Inspectorates of Factories, etc have also taken technical support from institute.

DMI has also worked with international organizations like UNDP, NORAD, AUS-aid, giz, etc. The neighboring countries like Bangladesh had also deputed their officers for training at DMI. DMI has worked closely with NDMA for drafting Guidelines and policy documents. On demand, institute has started one year post graduate diploma in disaster management (PGDDM) jointly with Madhya Pradesh Planning Commission from August 2016.