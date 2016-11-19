Narmada Seva Yatra is symbol of faith towards Narmada

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Narmada Seva Yatra is an opportunity of faith to make Maa Narmada free of pollution. Effective efforts towards awareness should be made for public participation in yatra in large number. Chouhan was reviewing the arrangements being made for Narmada Seva Yatra today.

Chief Secretary Basant Pratap Singh was present in the meeting. CM Chouhan said that arrival dates of Narmada Seva Yatris and village should be publicised widely. Information related to this should be given through wall paintings. He emphasized on need to form Narmada Seva committees for reception of yatris and for public awareness at village level. Moreover, all the prominent people should be included in these committees.

Highlighting the importance of public participation, Chouhan said that the people who wish to contribute economically in the yatra should be given an opportunity to participate. He suggested for establishing a fund for this. Moreover, Chouhan said that the programme should be inaugurated with festivity. People of one village should accompany yatra till other village.

Similarly, groups of seva yatris should be formed from the beginning of district border till its end. He further said that yatra programme should be conducted in such a way that it should be completed before the rainy season. It is informed that Narmada Seva Yatra will begin from Amarkantak on December 11.

Till date, 11 thousand 834 participants have registered themselves to participate in yatra through website. Deliberations as regard to arrangements were also made with social organizations, public representatives and administrative officers. Additional Chief Secretaries Deepak Khandekar, Iqbal Singh Bains and Radheshyam Julaniya, Principal Secretaries to CM Ashok Varnval and S.K. Mishra, Commissioner Public Relations Anupam Rajan, Secretaries to CM Vivek Agarwal and Hariranjan Rao, OSD to CM Adarsh Katiyar and other Officers were present in the meeting.