Narmada Seva Mission will be inaugurated in Amrkantak on May 15

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that conservation activities towards Narmada River will be continued constantly. Narmada Seva Mission has been constituted for this. The Mission will be inaugurated in a grand programme from Amarkantak on May 15.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sadhu-Sants and Environmental Experts will participate in the programme.

CM Chouhan reviewed the preparations of the programme today. Issuing comprehensive directives in this regard, Chouhan mentioned that Narmada sevaks and people should not face any inconvenience. He further said that suggestions will be obtained from the water experts in Jal-Sammelan scheduled to be held on May 8 and action plan on environment and river conservation will be made after the conference.

Chouhan issued instructions to ensure complete preparations of large scale plantation programme to be held on July 2 besides saplings’ arrangements. It was informed that participation of common people in Narmada Seva Yatra is increasing constantly. Yatra is getting wide public support. The yatra will complete 3350 k.m. distance in 148 days at Amarkantak on May 15.

Public awareness towards river and environment conservation has been generated among the people holding Jan-Samvad in over 650 towns and villages situated on the banks of river Narmada of 51 blocks of 16 districts.

Over 700 Narmada seva committees have been formed in the state and registration of more than 74 thousand Narmada sevaks has been carried out. DGP R.K. Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary Home K.K. Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development R.S. Julaniya, Additional Chief Secretary Forest Deepak Khandekar, Principal Secretaries to CM Ashok Varnval, S.K. Mishra and others were present in the meeting.