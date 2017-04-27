Narmada Putra PM to conclude Seva Yatra begun by Narmada Putra CM

Bhopal : ‘Namami Devi Narmade’-Seva Yatra started by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh on December 11, 2016 will be concluded by Narmada Putra Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 15, 2017 at Amarkantak. MP and National Vice President B.J.P. Prabhat Jha said this during the Jan-Samvad held at village Bakori of Mandla district today.

Congratulating people involved in seva yatra since last 129 days continuously, Jha mentioned that they are fortunate that Maa Narmada has given them an opportunity for seva. He further mentioned that this is such a campaign in which 7 crore 50 lakh population of the state are supporting the resolution of the Chief Minister.

This is incredible that the society has come ahead in the campaign followed by the government. Minister for School Education Vijay Shah said that existence of human beings will be in danger if Narmada River will not exist. Future generations will be grateful towards the step taken by the Chief Minister Chouhan for conservation of Narmada river.

Mahamandaleshwar Arun Giri Ji praising the Nature God said that a resolution for plantation in the country was taken by him during the Kumbh and 27 lakh umbrageous and fruit bearing trees have been planted from Vaishno Devi to Kanyakumari in the year 2016.

There is a target to plant trees from Somnath to Jagannathpuri from July 1, 2017. He urged people to plant two saplings on the banks of river Narmada to pay the debt. He further mentioned that human being takes oxygen worth Rs. 31 hundred everyday free from the nature.

Therefore, they should plant trees rising above the Temple, Mosque, Gurudwara and Church. Sadhvi Nandinigiri mentioned that every component of nature is worshipped in Sanatan Dharm. Service to nature is like a service to mother, she added.