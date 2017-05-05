Name Indian cricket team immediately: CoA to BCCI

Agencies, New Delhi The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators has directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India to immediately name the Indian cricket squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, slated to begin from June 1.

The CoA asked BCCI’s acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary why the team has not yet been selected till date despite April 25 being the deadline.

It also questioned the manner in which BCCI negotiated the entire revenue model deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) at a meet held in Dubai recently.



The CoA’s directive has made it clear that the Indian cricket team is unlikely to pull out of the Champions Trophy.

“It would be appropriate to make all necessary preparations for ensuring that Team India can successfully defend its title in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 which commences on June 1.

“You are aware that the squad representing India at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was to be submitted by 25th April 2017 but the squad has not even been selected as yet.

Please convene a meeting of the selection committee for selecting the squad immediately. The squad can then be submitted to the ICC without prejudice to BCCI’s legal rights,” the CoA wrote in a letter to Choudhary.