Naidu, Gandhi file nominations

Agencies, New Delhi

Ruling NDA’s candidate M. Venkaiah Naidu and Opposition-backed Gopalkrishna Gandhi filed their nominations for election to the Vice President’s post on Tuesday, the last day for filing of papers for the August 5 poll. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on Wednesday.

In a show of strength, the top brass of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) accompanied Naidu when the senior BJP leader and four-time Rajya Sabha member went to file his nomination in Rajya Sabha Secretary General Shamsher K. Sheriff’s room. Those who accompanied Naidu included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, several Cabinet Ministers like Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Prakash Javadekar, besides veteran party leaders L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. A number of NDA leaders, including Lok Janshakti Party’s Ram Vilas Paswan, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut and Anandrao Adsul, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Republican Party’s Ramdas Athawale and AIADMK’s V. Maitreyan, were also present.

The Telugu Desam Party, Telangana Rashtra Samiti, YSR Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal are among the other parties extending support to Naidu. Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi, a former West Bengal Governor and a diplomat, also filed his nomination later. He was accompanied by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, party Vice President Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge. Besides, Janata Dal-United’s Sharad Yadav, Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Sitaram Yechury, Nationalist Congress Party’s Tariq Anwar and Praful Patel, Communist Party of India’s D. Raja, DMK’s Kanimozhi, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Satish Chandra Mishra and National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah were among those present with Gopal Gandhi.