Naga Blockade: Petrol touches Rs 200 per litre

Agencies, Imphal

Life in Manipur has been affected as supply of all essentials have stopped due to an indefinite economic blockade launched by United Naga council (UNC) since Oct 31 last. The UNC imposed the blockade on the assumption that Manipur government may upgrade Sadar hills and Jiribam sub divisions into full fledged districts. The demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes exacerbated the matter as the announcement was made when the state was facing ‘grave crisis.’

All oil depots have been closed. Petrol is available in black market at Rs 200 per litre. Plying of all commercial vehicles, including school vehicle services, have also stopped. Supply of LPG has also stopped and LPF is now sold at Rs 2000 in black market. As school vehicles were not plying most of the educational institutes were closed.

Imphal streets which normally witness heavy traffic jam had thin traffic. The UNC announced that it will intensify the blockade as Manipur government may fulfill the demands of the people of the two sub divisions. The people of the two sub divisions have also launched stir demanding immediate upgradation. Meanwhile, over 200 oil tankers and hundreds of trucks carrying essentials were stranded on the national highways.

The drivers were spending their days without any help on the national highways at Assam areas. Most of them have made appeal to family members to help them as they have run out of money and they could not come home as they can not abandon the loaded trucks. The people of the two sub divisions have also announced series of stirs if the government fails to upgrade the sub divisions.

The Jiribam District Demand Committee (JDDC) has imposed an economic blockade on Imphal-Jiribam highway from Nov 7 midnight to demand immediate upgradation. The Joint Action Committee for Sadar Hills has boycotted all the three MLAs , Councillors of Sadar Hills for their inability to fulflll the demands of the people.UNC blockades normally last a long time with a record 68 days in 2011 which are normally imposed during festival and marriage time in Manipur.