Nadda launches PM Surakshit Matritva Abhiyaan to treat 3-cr expectant mothers

Agencies, New Delhi

India today launched the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyaan (PMSMA) that aims to provide free ante-natal care to about three-crore pregnant women across the country thereby reducing infant and maternal mortality through safe pregnancies and safe deliveries.

‘’Let’s make safe pregnancy a social movement with the support of the family members, society and other stakeholders,’’ Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda urged at the national launch of the scheme that aims to improve the quality and coverage of health facilities for pregnant women. The national programme will provide special free ante-natal care to pregnant women in order to detect and prevent high risk pregnancies.

Under the programme, a fixed day assured, comprehensive and quality antenatal care will be provided to pregnant women on the 9th of every month. Expectant mothers can now avail of a special antenatal check-up in their second or third trimesters at the government health facilities provided by gynaecology specialists/physicians with support from private sector doctors to supplement the efforts of the government sector, Mr Nadda stated.

These services including ultrasound, blood and urine tests will be provided in addition to the routine antenatal check-ups at the identified health facility/outreach in both rural and urban areas. One of the aims is to identify and follow-up on high risk pregnancies in order to reduce MMR and IMR, he added.

In a sharp departure, private practitioners have been roped in to play a critical role in the success of this programme, Mr Nadda said, adding that this needed to be made a national social movement which would engage private doctors and other stakeholders. The minister administered the #IPledgeFor9 Pledge for urging all to support this programme and appealed to the private sector doctors to provide voluntary services to supplement the efforts of the government.

