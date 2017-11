PARIS,  Rafa Nadal continued his quest for a maiden Paris Masters title when he survived a second-set blip to beat Pablo Cuevas 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals on Thursday.

The Spaniard, who made sure he will end the year as world number one by reaching the third round, had to dig deep to see off Cuevas and set up a meeting with Serbian qualifier Filip Krajinovic.