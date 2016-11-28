Nabha jailbreak : Escaped Khalistani terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo arrested

Agencies, New Delhi

Khalistani terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo, who escaped from a high security jail in Punjab yesterday, was arrested today near Delhi, police sources said.

Police said five other escaped convicts remain missing. Mintoo and the others ran away from Nabha Central Jail in Punjab when a group of armed men in police uniform stormed the prison complex early on Sunday.

He was arrested in a joint operation by the Delhi Police and the Punjab Police. The Khalistani terrorist is an accused in more than 10 terror-related cases.

He is the head of the Khalistan Liberation Force. Earlier, he was arrested from Delhi’s IGI airport in November 2014. According to the police, he was trying to reorganise the Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF), and had developed close contacts with Pakistan’s ISI.