Murray and Soares clinch year-end top doubles ranking

Agencies, London

Britain’s Jamie Murray and Brazil’s Bruno Soares will end the year as the top-ranked doubles duo after French pair Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert lost at the ATP World Tour Finals today. Top seeds Herbert and Mahut suffered a third consecutive group defeat at the year-ender, meaning Murray and Soares, who reached the semi-finals by winning all three of theirs, remained 25 points ahead and cannot be overhauled.

With 200 points available for a group win, victory for Herbert and Mahut would have edged them back in front in the race but they went down 6-7(5) 6-4 10-4 to Henri Kontinen and John Peers. Had they won Murray and Soares would have needed to win their semi-final tomorrow. Soares could also overtake Mahut in the individual doubles rankings if he and Murray go on to win the title. “It’s very exciting. It’s a strange way to do it in the end but we’ve had a great year and won some big tournaments.”