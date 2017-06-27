Municipal Commissioner held taking Rs 12 lakh bribe

Agencies, Satna, MP

Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta’s Special Police Establishment (SPE) today caught Satna Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kathuria red-handed while accepting Rs 12 lakh and one kg gold as bribe. “The Municipal Commissioner had ordered demolition of a two-storied house owned by Dr Rajkumar Agrawal at Barhut Nagar.

He had demanded Rs 40 lakh cash and one kg gold from Dr Agrawal as bribe for withdrawing the order,” said Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Devesh Pathak. On the basis of Dr Agrawal’s complaint, a Lokyukta team laid a trap and arrested Kathuria while accepting Rs 12 lakh and one kg gold – in three biscuits – as the bribe’s first installment.

The commissioner, a state administrative service officer, demanded the bribe from the nursing home owner for not razing the unauthorised parts of the medical facility, Pathak said. The nursing home owner, however, expressed his inability to pay such a huge bribe amount (total Rs 50 lakh) but agreed to pay a part of it, he said. Later, he tipped off the Lokayukta Police about the bribe demand and the anti-corruption watchdog laid a trap and caught Kathuria accepting the cash and the jewellery from the nursing home owner, the DSP said. An FIR has been registered in this matter.