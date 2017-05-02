Mumbai beat RCB by five-wickets

Agencies, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians went atop the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets in the 38th match of the season at the Wankhede Stadium here this evening. After losing top three wickets while chasing the 163-run target, hosts skipper Rohit Sharma gave a clear hint of being back in form as the hitman smashed an unbeaten 56 off 37 to go past the visitors.

Rohit’s inning was decorated by six boundaries and one six. Mumbai inning’s started on a bad note as opener Parthiv Patel was dismissed on a duck in the very first ball of their innings. However, the other opener Jos Butler and inform Nitish Rana then tried to repair the early damage after putting a 61-run partnership for the second wicket. Butler (33) was the next to depart in the eighth over followed by the wicket of Rana (27) couple of overs later with Mumbai’s scorecard reading 70 runs.

The visitors then received back to back blows as Keiron Pollard (17) fell in the 13th over and incoming batsman Krunal Pandya was retired not out on two runs. However, on the other end it was the skipper, who made sure to deny his crucial wicket and at the same time rotated strike. With Mumbai reaching 130 runs in 16.2 overs, Shane Watson striked to dismiss Karn Sharma but it was Rohit on the other end who continued to lead his side towards the target.

After Sharma, Hardik Pandya joined his skipper and the duo forged a 35-run stand to guide their team to their eight win in the season. For RCB, spinner Pawan Negi emerged with figures of 2/17 while Watson, Aniket Choudhary and Yuzvendra Chahal took one wickets each.