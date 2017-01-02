Mulayam rushes to Delhi to meet EC, cancels Jan 5 meet

Agencies, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh Yadav, facing a ‘political coup” by his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, has rushed to Delhi to meet the Election Commission (EC) for derailing the efforts of Akhilesh to get the cycle election symbol.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, accompanied by his younger brother Shivpal Yadav and friend Amar Singh, have reached Delhi to meet Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi at 1400 hrs. Before leaving for New Delhi, Mulayam ruled out his health woes. “You see, I am fit” The SP chief further claimed that the party’s election symbol was his signature, hence there is no question of anyone getting it by holding an illegal meeting and toppling.

“I have made this party with strong dedication and hard work, but now some people are trying to throw me out. “Media ne hamesha mera sath diya hai, maine koi bhrashtachar ya galat kaam nahi kiya. Ilzaam laga bhi toh SC ne mujhe bari kiya hai (Media has always supported me. I have never done any corruption or wrong thing.

Once an allegation was made against me, but the Supreme Court had given me a clean chit),” he said. Earlier, Mulayam had also cancelled his proposed national convention here on January 5, after his son and UP CM put all spanners not to give permission to hold any meeting at the government venue.

The meeting was slated to be held at the Janeshwar Mishra Park, where a meeting was held yesterday to declare Akhilesh as the party’s national president, removing Mulayam. Shivpal Singh Yadav, who was ousted by Akhilesh as the state party chief, today informed the media that the January 5 meet has been cancelled. However, he did not give any concrete reason for the cancellation.

The January 5 was called after Akhilesh was declared the SP’s national president, in place of Mulayam. There were also reports that the state government had refused to give permission to hold a meeting at the Janeshwar Mishra Park. It seems that the rift is still not bridged as last night, even after Mulayam complained of high blood pressure, Akhilesh who stays at the adjoining bungalow, did not rush to see his father.

Akhilesh said, “Sometimes to protect the ones you love, you must make the right decision.What I did was a tough decision, but 1 had to take it for the betterment of the party and the party supporters”.