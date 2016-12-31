Mulayam revokes expulsion of Akhilesh, Ram Gopal : family drama of SP ends

Agencies, Lucknow

Ending around the 20 hour-long political instability in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav today withdrew the expulsion notices served to state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and SP General Secretary Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, with immediate effect.

The announcement was made by state SP president Shivpal Singh Yadav, through his Twitter handle.

Mr Yadav said that after the withdrawal of the expulsion, the emergency national delegate meet called by Ram Gopal Yadav has also been cancelled.

The decision to these effects was taken after an hour long reconciliation meeting between Akhilesh-Mulayam and Shivpal.

State senior Minister Mohammad Azam Khan was the mediator for the compromise between the father and the son.