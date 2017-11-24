Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
3:11 pm - Wednesday November 24, 0500

MS Dhoni visits Army Public School in Srinagar

November 24, 2017 6:54 pm

Agencies, Srinagar

Cricketer M S Dhoni paid a surprise visit to Army Public School (APS) in summer capital, Srinagar, much to the delight to students and teachers who shook hands and took selfie with him.

Though the visit of Dhoni was kept secret, the Chinar Corps put out a photograph of the former Indian Captain with students on its Twitter handle late on Wednesday evening.

Dhoni, who holds an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel, visited the school located inside the Chinar Corps headquarters in the Badamibagh Cantonment in a low key and unannounced event on Wednesday.

According to some students Dhoni emphasised the importance of education and sports during his interaction with them. The tweet accompanying the picture reads Lt Col (Hony) Mahendra Singh #Dhoni interacting with the enthusiastic children of #APS #Srinagar; emphasised upon importance of #studies and #sports.

Besides the Armed force personnel, children of civilians are also studying in the school.

Posted in: Sports

You might like:

PM to address people on Nov 26 in 38th edition of Mann ki Baat PM to address people on Nov 26 in 38th edition of Mann ki Baat
MS Dhoni visits Army Public School in Srinagar MS Dhoni visits Army Public School in Srinagar
Tendulkar to flag off IDBI Kolkata marathon Tendulkar to flag off IDBI Kolkata marathon
‘Thor: Ragnarok’ gets thunderous opening in India ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ gets thunderous opening in India