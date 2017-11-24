MS Dhoni visits Army Public School in Srinagar

Agencies, Srinagar

Cricketer M S Dhoni paid a surprise visit to Army Public School (APS) in summer capital, Srinagar, much to the delight to students and teachers who shook hands and took selfie with him.

Though the visit of Dhoni was kept secret, the Chinar Corps put out a photograph of the former Indian Captain with students on its Twitter handle late on Wednesday evening.

Dhoni, who holds an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel, visited the school located inside the Chinar Corps headquarters in the Badamibagh Cantonment in a low key and unannounced event on Wednesday.

According to some students Dhoni emphasised the importance of education and sports during his interaction with them. The tweet accompanying the picture reads Lt Col (Hony) Mahendra Singh #Dhoni interacting with the enthusiastic children of #APS #Srinagar; emphasised upon importance of #studies and #sports.

Besides the Armed force personnel, children of civilians are also studying in the school.