Mrignayani products now available on LimeRoad in a stylish, new avatar

Bhopal : LimeRoad, the social commerce platform that has revolutionized style discovery online, has signed an MoU with the Madhya Pradesh Laghu Udyog Nigam today at Hotel Amer Majestic, Hoshangabad Road, Bhopal.

The MoU was signed during the National Vendor Development Programme and MSME Convention 2016 hosted by the Ministry of MSME – Government of India and the Department of MSME – Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Ms. Suchi Mukherjee, CEO & Founder, LimeRoad was present at the venue along with Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The event also witnessed presence of other eminent ministry guests like Kalraj Mishra, Hon’ble Union Cabinet Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

On the signing of the MoU, Ms. Suchi Mukherjee, Founder and CEO LimeRoad, said, “Our mission is to build the most extensive platform for the discovery of delightful products made by small-scale entrepreneurs across India. Today, we are honored to partner with the MP Govt. and we welcome the talented artisans of MP on to our platform.

These gorgeous Chanderi & Maheshwari fabrics and saris have been around for years! The LimeRoad Mobile App will take these unique assets of India to millions of customers, and make these products from TRaditional to TRending! Over the next couple of months, we will be working with the talented artisans of MP to blend these wonderful traditional weaves with modern day design”. , thus taking these fabrics right into the wardrobes of the millennials.”