MP’s CM Honours P.V.Sindhu with Rs. 50 Lakh

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan honoured excellent sportspersons with prestigious “Shikhar Khel Alankaran 2016” samman at a grand programme here today. Shri Chouhan honoured the badminton player Sushri P.V.Sindhu who has won a silver medal at Rio Olympics with Rs. 50 lakh on behalf of the state government.

Smt.Vijaya mother of Sushri Sindhu and Coach Shri Pullela Gopichand were especially present on the occasion. It may be mentioned that announcement was made by the Chief Minister Chouhan to honour Sushri Sindhu for winning silver medal with Rs. 50 lakh. Chouhan said that Sushri Sidhu is a pride of the country.

She has brought laurel to the country. He further said that Sushri Sakshi malik will also be honoured. Moreover, sportspersons of Madhya Pradesh will also be honoured who had participated in the Olympics. He reiterated the pledge to send more and more sportspersons from the state in the next Olympics.

CM Chouhan honoured the famous hockey coach Shri Paramjeet Singh with Life Time Achievement award. He honoured the coach of soft ball Sudesh Sangte and Taekwondo coach Virendra Pawar with Vishwamitra award. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan mentioned that the state government will provide best facilities to all the players.

He said that it is now clear from the Rio Olympics that daughters of India can do wonder. Shri Chouhan said that sportspersons of the state have talent, ability and devotion, they can perform marvel if they get the facilities. Moreover, Chouhan said that a sport is necessary along with studies. Politics should have sportsmanship spirit too.

The committed sportspersons who are deeply involved in the sports should be accommodated in sports management. Chouhan urged the sportspersons to administer pledge for excellent performance. He hoped that India will display excellently well in the next Olympics and Madhya Pradesh will contribute in it.

Chief Minister Chouhan presented appointment letter for government jobs to Kayaking player Sushri Anjali Vashishth, softball player Sushri Riha David, Karate player Ajay Yadav, Wushu player Sushri Ankita Raikwar and softball player Sushri Savita. Sushri P.V. Sindhu expressed gratitude towards all for support during Rio Olympics. She mentioned that it was not possible without the support and guidance of the coach.