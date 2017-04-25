MPHRC takes cognizance of child’s delivery at hospital gate

Bhopal : Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has taken cognizance of an incident at Dindori district hospital where a pregnant woman was turned away by the nurses and child’s delivery took place at the hospital gate.

The MPHRC has sought detailed report of the incident from Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dindori.

Doctor was not on duty

Chandrakala, wife of Balakdas Baghel, was referred to Dindori hospital from Rai health centre. No doctor was present on duty and about 9 pm the nurses turned Chandrakala away from hospital. Finally the woman delivered at the hospital gate.

The MPHRC said the incident was inhumane. The Commission has asked Dindori CMHO under what circumstances and by whom the woman was turned away from the hospital.

The MPHRC has also sought to know the doctor who was on duty at that time and when the delivery took place. After delivery the woman was admitted at the hospital, where the doctors declared the newborn dead.

The top officials of the Health Department have also taken cognizance of the incident and Directorate Health Services has sought report from the CMHO.