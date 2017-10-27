Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
1:08 pm - Friday October 27, 2017

MPHB staff demand benefit of 7th pay-scale

October 27, 2017 12:42 pm

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

The dharna and demonstration by the employees of the MP Housing Board (MPHB) continued for the second day on Thursday at Paryavas Bhavan. The agitation is being organized under the aegis of MPHB Employees Association in support of demand of 7th pay-scale for the MPHB staff.

A meeting was organized at the venue of dharna, which was addressed by Association president FL Marco, executive president RK Agrawal, vice president Devi Singh Yadav, general secretary Shiv Prasad Sangole, Ram Karan Saundhiya, Yogesh Pandit, Ramraj Shukla, SK Trivedi, Dilbahadur Thapa, Anup Singh Tomar and others.

The employee leaders demanded benefit of 7th pay-scale be provided immediately to the MPHB staff.

Posted in: Bhopal

You might like:

Joyous celebrations, rituals mark Chhat Puja Joyous celebrations, rituals mark Chhat Puja
MPHB staff demand benefit of 7th pay-scale MPHB staff demand benefit of 7th pay-scale
CM Chouhan visits Incubation Centre at New York University premises CM Chouhan visits Incubation Centre at New York University premises
National Lata Mangeshkar Award honours to 3 personalities of Music Industry National Lata Mangeshkar Award honours to 3 personalities of Music Industry