MPHB staff demand benefit of 7th pay-scale

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

The dharna and demonstration by the employees of the MP Housing Board (MPHB) continued for the second day on Thursday at Paryavas Bhavan. The agitation is being organized under the aegis of MPHB Employees Association in support of demand of 7th pay-scale for the MPHB staff.

A meeting was organized at the venue of dharna, which was addressed by Association president FL Marco, executive president RK Agrawal, vice president Devi Singh Yadav, general secretary Shiv Prasad Sangole, Ram Karan Saundhiya, Yogesh Pandit, Ramraj Shukla, SK Trivedi, Dilbahadur Thapa, Anup Singh Tomar and others.

The employee leaders demanded benefit of 7th pay-scale be provided immediately to the MPHB staff.