MP turns model in employment sector

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Certificates were distributed to 302 trained youths of DSYW-ICICI Skill Academy and 421 youths of VLCC Academy at the convocation ceremony organised in Indore and Bhopal today.

The ceremony was presided over by State’s Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia while Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan was the chief guest.

CMD of ICICI Bank Sushri Chanda Kochhar and VLCC Founder Sushri Vandana Luthra were special guests at Indore and Bhopal programmes respectively. Union Minister Pradhan reviewed the activities of the ICICI Skill Academy and VLCC Academy run with the support of Sports and Youth Welfare Department and Knowledge Partner.

Addressing the convocation ceremony Union Minister Pradhan said that this academy is proving to be a milestone in making employment opportunities available to youths of Madhya Pradesh after making them skillful in technical sector.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wants youths to become more skillful and to make maximum employment opportunities available to them. He said that the skill enhancement programme being run in Indore and Bhopal are role models for the country.

Trained youths here are being provided 100 percent job opportunities. Lauding the efforts of the State’s Sports and Youth Welfare Minister in making the youths self-reliant, Union Minister Pradhan said the Centre will extend all possible support in development skills of youths.

Addressing the convocation ceremony, the State Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Smt. Scindia said that while the players are being provided opportunities to display their talent at international level by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, employment-oriented programmes are also being run to make youths self-reliant.

He said that the government aims at making youths of the state self-reliant by providing them job opportunities. He expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister for taking part in the convocation ceremony and for extending all possible support.

Praising the efforts of the Sports Minister CMD of ICICI Bank Smt. Chanda Kochhar said at the convocation ceremony at Indore that the ICICI Bank was making constant efforts to provide employment to youths. ICICI Skill Academy is playing a vital role in this work.

The Bank and Knowledge Partner are running over 24 such academies all over the country. About 50 percent seats are reserved for women in these academies. Youths are being trained in these academies and provided jobs.

Mentioning her own struggle and success at the convocation ceremony held at Bhopal VLCC Founder Sushri Vandana Luthra told youths to realise their dreams by making their skills their driving force and become self –reliant.

In his welcome address, Director Sports and Youth Welfare Upendra Jain said that the the DSYW-ICICI Academy was founded in April, 2015 at Indore with the support of ICICI Foundation by the departent to make youths self-reliant with the efforts of Sports and Youth Welfare Minister.

Through this, youths in the 18-30 age group are being given 3-months free high-level training in tractor repairing, pump and motor repairing, refrigeration and A.C repairing, electrical and home appliances repairing, central A.C repairing, office administration an selling skills.

The youths are provided free lodging, food and uniform during the training. In the last two and a half years, the academy has provided training and employment to 3904 youths. The VLCC Academy was started in year 2007-08 in Bhopal.

After its success in Bhopal , it was expanded in Indore in 2009 and in Gwalior in the year 2017. So far 1425 youths have been trained and made self-reliant through the academy. Youths including Prachi Paudwal, Ajay Kumbhkar, Sandhya Pandey, Rajendra Sarathe, Roger Lobo and Madhavi Sharma who have beein trained in these academies narrated their success stories during the convocation ceremony.

Joint Director Skill Enhancement at the Centre Rajesh Agrawal, Secretary Sports and Youth Welfare Madhya Pradesh Sachin Sinha and other officers and trainees were present during the programme.