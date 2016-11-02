MP to play instrumental role in India’s economy

Bhopal : The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh has earned a reputation of being the fastest growing state. He said that the State is ready to play an instrumental role in India’s development and strengthening its economy. Chouhan made this observation while extending greetings to people on the occasion of 61st foundation day of Madhya Pradesh here today.

Acknowledging people’s contribution in enhancing the glory of Madhya Pradesh and marching on with fullest confidence, he said that upcoming decade belongs to Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister said that Madhya Pradesh has set many parameters of development while upholding its glory and heritage and history. He said that it has internalized India’s spirit of diversity and pluralism in its own cultural and social heritage.

The chief minister said that people’s participation has added to the enthusiasm and confidence of rebuilding Madhya Pradesh as an outstanding state. He said that all efforts have been made to ensure participation of every citizen in the process of decision making as governments do not achieve meaningful gains without participation of people.

He said that people are pro-actively coming forward owing to the strategy of participatory governance. States make progress only when every citizen has confidence of marching on.