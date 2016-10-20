MP House’s Ldr of Oppn Satyadev Katare dies in Mumbai

Agencies, Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s Leader of the Opposition Satyadev Katare passed away this afternoon at the Mumbai-based Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital after prolonged illness, Congress sources said. He was serving as Leader of the Opposition since January 9, 2014.

An agriculturist and businessman by profession, he was first elected to undivided Madhya Pradesh’s Vidhan Sabha in 1985. From February-December 1989, he served as Deputy Minister (Transport and Jails). In 1993, he was reelected to the Assembly. On December 14 that year, he was made Minister of State (Home).

From February 1995 to May 1998 he was the Minister in charge of Food and Civil Supplies. He was again elected to the Vidhan Sabha in 2003 and 2013. Born on February 15, 1955 in Bhind District’s Manepura village as the son of Jagram Katare (since deceased), Mr Satyadev possessed Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws degrees. He was married to Meera Devi and the couple had two sons and a daughter.