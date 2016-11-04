MP Govt orders judicial probe into SIMI episode

Agencies, Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh Government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the escaping of eight activists of the proscribed Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) from high security central jail here on Diwali night and subsequent neutralisation of them by police at a village about 10 km from here next day.

According to official sources, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took the decision during a high-level meeting here last night. Retried High Court Justice SK Pandey will probe the incident, the sources said, adding that the one-member committee would investigate into the all aspects of escaping of SIMI men after breaking the high security jail before killing head constable Ramashankar Yadav on the jail premises and killing of them by police in an ‘encounter’ within eight to nine hours of jailbreak. After a countrywide repercussion, Mr Chouhan inspected the jail and instructed to make the security of the jail foolproof.