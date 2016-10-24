MP gets investment proposals over Rs 5,62,000 crore

Bhopal The fifth edition of the Madhya Pradesh government’s biennial Global Investors Meet received 2,630 Intention To Invest (ITI) with a cumulative value of Rs 5,62,847 crore.

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “We are very happy at the response of the prospective investors. We are particularly elated at the industry’s reaction to our offer of 1,25,000 acres of land bank. Within 24 hours of us announcing the offer, we have allotted over 30 land parcels to investors through the state’s online window.”

From the number of investment proposals received, it is evident that the Investors Meet successfully promoted the state’s ‘Make in Madhya Pradesh’ initiative under the stewardship of Chief Minister Chouhan. It is also important to note that this initiative complements the national ‘Make in India’ mission under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister also announced that of the investment proposals received during the 2014 investment summit, projects worth Rs 2,71,000 crore are under various phases of implementation. Some of the projects have even started production. “Our conversion rate for investment proposals (proposals vs actual investments) is 46 per cent – which is hugely satisfying”, Chouhan added. The event saw more than 5,000 delegates. Of them, 300 delegates came from across the globe, representing 42 countries.

These included senior Ministry officials and Ambassadors from five foreign partner countries – the UAE, South Korea, Japan, the UK and Singapore. While the investment summit witnessed a total of 356 Business-to-Business and Business-to-Government meetings, the three-day business exhibition – featuring more than 60 domestic and international participants at the 60,300 sq.ft Convention Centre – saw more than 20,000 visitors. The Centre, thus, truly served as a global platform for participating companies to showcase and demonstrate their capabilities in design, engineering, equipment & supplies and support services for large state projects.

Importantly the exhibition provided a platform for SMEs to connect globally with potential partners offering new business opportunities. India Inc. was represented by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman Aditya Birla Group, Dileep Sanghvi, Chairman Sun Pharma, G. P. Hinduja, Co-Chairman Hinduja Group, Shashi Ruia, Chairman Essar Group, Anil Ambani, Chairman Reliance ADAG, Arun Bharatram, Chairman SRF, Baba Ramdev, Founder, Patanjali Ayurved, Al Rajwani, CEO P&G India, Sanjeev Puri, CEO ITC, Naushad Forbes, Co-chairman Forbes Marshall and Rajinder Gupta Chairman Trident Group.

The Central government was represented by Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information & Broadcasting Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of External Affairs Smt. Sushma Swaraj and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was also the Chief Guest of the inaugural session, Union State Minister for Forest and Environment (Independent charge) Anil Madhav Dave and Union State Minister for Petroleum (Independent charge) Drarmendra Pradhan.

The event was supported by Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, MP Trade and Investment Facilitation Corporation (Organiser), Ernst & Young (Knowledge Partner), Confederation of Indian Industries (National Partner) and War Room Strategies, Madhyam (Media Partner) and Public Relation Deptt. The investors summit effectively showcased the strengths and industrial prowess of Madhya Pradesh, besides providing a platform for interaction with the state’s policy makers, bureaucrats, industry captains, investors, professionals and academia.