MP farmers’ stir : CM begins indefinite fast for peace

Agencies, Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today began an indefinite fast in the state capital’s BHEL Dussehra Ground for restoration of peace in the state.

Madhya Pradesh has been on the boil since the past few days amid continuing violence during the ongoing stir by farmers. Prior to sitting on the indefinite fast, Mr Chouhan made it clear that he took the decision for restoration of peace and that it should not be viewed as a demonstration or agitation.

“I would discharge official responsibilities from the Dusshera Ground itself. I would also hold discussions with representatives of farmers from here,” he said.

Mentioning about the recent incidents of violence in the state, the Chief Minister said that a handful of people are involved in these incidents. He said that he would end his fast only after peace was restored.