MP Cong to launch ‘Dhol ka Pol’ campaign over Global Investors Summit

Agencies, Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Arun Yadav today said the party will launch a ‘Dhol ka Pol’ campaign in protest against the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS), scheduled to begin in state’s commercial capital Indore on October 22.

“The party will launch the campaign from Indore on October 22. The state regime has organised four GISs thus far. The Congress has been demanding the dispensation to provide details and issue a white paper on investment but the government has shown no inclination,” Mr Yadav told media here.

He alleged that on the basis of details available with him, proposals for investment to the tune of Rs 11.6 lakh crore had been received during four GISs but only about Rs 17,495.82 crore could materialise on ground after third GIS while actual investment that came after fourth GIS is not yet known. Mr Yadav alleged that the summits had become a platform for providing government land initially on lease to industrialists – who are able to get it freehold and secure loans against it in violation of rules.

On the other hand, these industrialists have refrained from providing employment opportunities to local youths. He claimed that certain bureaucrats were hands in glove with these industrialists and have been involved in looting the state through the GIS since 2007. He said that the regime is neck deep in debt but is still planning to borrow more while it is frittering away funds by organising events such as the GIS, the Lok Manthan, the Vishwa Hindi Sammelan, etc.