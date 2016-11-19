MP bypolls: About 25 pc polling in Shahdol, 23 pc in Nepanagar in first four hours

Agencies, Bhopal

More than 20 per cent polling was recorded in the first four hours of voting in the by-elections to Shahdol parliamentary and Nepanagar assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh where the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress are in eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation.

Official sources said that nearly 25 per cent voting was recorded in Shahdol and about 23 per cent polling was recorded in Nepanagar by 1100 hrs. Amid tight security, the polling commenced at 0700 hrs at 2,070 polling centres – including 385 critical ones – in Shahdol and at 296 polling centres – including 38 critical ones – in Nepanagar. Polling will close at 1700 hrs. Shahdol has a 16,00,787-strong electorate including 7,74,889 women.

The corresponding figures in Nepanagar are 2,30,420 and 1,11,744. The counting of votes will be taken up on November 22. Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure free and fair polling with the deployment of 15 companies each of the Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Armed Force (SAF) in both Shahdol and Nepanagar.

Besides, 179 officers of the District Police Force, 2,431 constables and 1,813 home guards have been deployed. In Shahdol, BJP nominee Gyan Singh is locked in a keen contest with the Congress’ Himadri Singh. There are 15 other candidates including nine independents.

The by-election was necessitated by the demise of Mr Dalpat Singh Paraste (BJP). The principal contest in Nepanagar is between Ms Manju Dadu (BJP) and Mr Antar Singh (Cong). The by-poll became inevitable following the death of Mr Rajendra Shyamlal Dadu (BJP). A total four nominees are in the fray.