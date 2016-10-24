MP becomes most favorite state for Investment : Union Minister Smt. Swaraj

Bhopal : Union Minister for External Affairs Smt. Sushma Swaraj said that as a result of constant efforts Madhya Pradesh has become most favourite state for investment. She was addressing the concluding session of the Global Investors Summit-2016 at Indore today. The Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has informed that 2630 intention to invest worth Rs. 5 lakh 62 Thousand 847 crore has been received in the summit.

Around 4 thousand investors of 42 countries took part in this summit. Next Global Investors Summit will be held from February 16 and 17, 2019 at Indore, he added. Smt. Swaraj said that development has taken place in Madhya Pradesh due to better leadership and public focused policies. The growth rate of the state is above 10 percent continuously. Programmes like Make in India, Digital India, Clan India, Start Up India, Stand Up India and Smart City have been launched in India to face challenges of 21st century.

The world bank has termed Indian economy as the world’s most open economy. International Monetary Fund has termed Indian economy for the year 2016-17 as the fastest developing economy of the world. GST has been passed in 23 states.

She mentioned that foreign direct investment worth Rs. 55.5 million dollars has been received in India after the union government formation under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi which is 53 percent higher than last year. E-Visa scheme has been launched by the Ministry of External Affairs.

A Separate State Division has been formed to encourage foreign direct investment in the states. The Ministry for External Affairs will provide all possible assistance for foreign capital investment in Madhya Pradesh. She Further said that 25 million non resident Indians are contributing towards development of India. Non Resident Indians day will be organized at Bengaluru on January 7, 2017 to facilitate discussion platform to NRIs.