MP becomes first state in the country in Panch Parmeshwar portal and app

Inaugurating the Panch Parmeshwar portal and Panch Parmeshwar App, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Gopal Bhargav said that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to adopt this system in which all acts and dealings of the gram panchayats will be displayed on public domain.

He said that all funds received by the gram panchayats and each and every detail of their bill-wise expenses will be available on the portal and app. He said that this system will be adopted by other states also. Bhargav said that the payment system of gram panchayats has been made fully cashless.

For this digital transaction is being introduced in bank accounts of gram panchayats through state NIC. He said that as soon as the expenses of gram panchayats is registered on the portal, an OTP (One Time Password) will come on the mobile number of the concerned gram panchayat Sarpanch and Secretary.

This will enable locking of e-payment order and it will be presented to the bank. For this NIC and 8 nationalised banks have been integrate on server. Once the payment is made by the banks, the payment details will be available on the portal.

Bhargav said that the photograph of the actual status of all work undertaken by the gram panchayats will be available on the portal and app alongwith the GPS location. All financial records of the gram panchayats will be automatically available online through this payment system.

There will be no need to prepare separate cash book, ledger, records etc. This way all the gram panchayats will be completely paperless and cashless soon. He said that this can be logged in from any smart phone to seek information easily.

Bhargav said that the Panchayat and Rural Development Department has made a unique initiative through this portal and app by using of this latest information and technology technique to make the working system of gram panchayats more easy, transparent, reliable and responsible.

This will prove to be a milestone to implement digital and cashless dealings in even far-flung villages under the Digital India Campaign of Government of India. Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development Department Vishwas Sarang, Additional Chief Secretary Radheshyam Julaniya and Sunil Jain of NIC were also present on the occasion.