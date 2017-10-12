Mouni Roy dancing on the beard anthem

Mouni is a cutie pie. Bollywood fans have fallen for her like anything. And why not? This vivacious bubbly maiden bowls you over with her persona. Lo and behold, she’s just a television actress and a model so far. She’s yet to come out with her debut movie as a heroine.

She previously made a cameo in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Tum Bin 2’. This Television actress was till recently well-known for her part in the popular show ‘Naagin’. Now she’s got a break which she longed for. Cast in an important role in the Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Gold’, she is all set to go places because she’s already familiar with acting having been a face of so many popular serials.

Directed by Reema Kagti, this movie is based on the historic event of India’s first Olympic win as a free nation during the 1948 Summer Olympics in London. It won’t be surprising if she gets a big break as a heroine pretty soon as her face can launch a thousand products. Watch her enjoying herself while dancing in a casual attire.