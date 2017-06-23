MoS Labour Sri Lanka Samarvira Meets CM Chouhan

Bhopal : Minister of State for Labour of Sri Lanka Ravindra Samarvira paid courtesy visit to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Mantralaya. He discussed issues concerning construction of Sita Mata Mandir in Sri Lanka. Principal Secretary Culture Manoj Shrivastava and Principal Secretary to CM S.K. Mishra were present on the occasion.

CM Chouhan said that Bharat and Sri Lanka are like one family. Both the countries share friendly relations since ancient times. He has travelled to Sri Lanka and he feels himself connected to the country.

In order to strengthen mutual relations, project like Boddha University in Sanchi and Sita Mata Mandir in Sri Lanka have been taken up. These will facilitate increase in tourism activities in both the countries. He assured for inclusion of Sri Lanka’s sentiments in construction of temple. Welcoming Samarvira in the state, Chouhan said that he will feel like at home here. Chouhan suggested him for visit to Adivasi Sangrahalaya, Shourya Smarak, Van Vihar and Boat Club.

He presented a book titling Timeless Treasure and a model of Sanchi Stupa as mementos. Samrvira informed that there are four places related to Ramayana in Sri Lanka. Inviting CM Chouhan to visit Sri Lanka, he stated that Sita Mata Mandir is located in his village itself. His family has deep connection with the temple.

Chouhan saw the drawing of temple, designing and lay out. He also discussed on outline of entrance, math and dharmshala’s proposed construction. Samrvira was told that no changes will be made in the original form of memorial in the project. Only beautification of modern facilities will be carried out. Survey work has been carried out by Sri Lanka’s experts.

Architects are Indians who are experts in temple construction and its restoration. He was further informed that architects will soon get in touch with him to obtain information on their requirements. Necessary changes will be made in the outline. Construction will be carried out by Sri Lankan contractor and construction work will be undertaken as per the schedule of rate of PWD Sri Lanka.