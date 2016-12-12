Morning fog continues in Delhi; 82 trains delayed, 12 cancelled

Agencies, New Delhi

Dense fog conditions continued in the national capital this morning, affecting train services. However, flight operations remained largely unaffected.

As many as 82 Delhi-bound trains were delayed, 23 trains were rescheduled and 12 trains got cancelled due to the prevailing fog conditions in the city.

According to a Delhi airport official, the flight operations were not much affected by the fog. General visibility was 200 metres while the runway visibility was 800 metres at 0700 hrs.

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled around 11 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

The weather office has forecast that the sky will remain clear during the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that there will be moderate fog with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature may be measured at 11 degrees Celsius tomorrow.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature settled at 26.4 degrees, three notches above normal, while the minimum temperature was measured at eight degrees Celsius.