More than 400 Sejals throng to SRK’s Mannat !

Team Jab Harry met Sejals have been treating their audience with marketing aces after another. Shah Rukh Khan and the team have embarked on a promotional spree that has left the audience gushing and the girls on their toes. While Shah Rukh aka Harry left the Sejals of Ahmedabad smitten, Sejals from around town have been flocking in numbers to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai residence, Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan who had recently visited Ahmedabad to meet the Sejals of the city along with Imtiaz Ali launched the film’s first song titled Radha amidst girls named Sejal! The pictures from the event where several Sejal’s were striking a pose with SRK went viral on the internet, and the opportunity to meet none other than Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan lured girls named Sejal from around the city.

More than 400 Sejals flocked to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat to catch a glimpse of the actor and greet him owing to his nationwide hunt for Sejals. Shah Rukh whose upcoming Imtiaz Ali directorial is titled ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ has launched a search across India for Sejals. Entries from more than 7000 Sejals have already flooded the film team, with the number increasing by the day.

Although, women and fans visiting Mannat is a usual phenomenon, the girls are primarily making the most of this opportunity to meet Shah Rukh. In a span of days, the number of girls named Sejal has been baffling. Mannat’s chief security went into a complete tizzy when the girls thronged the gates desiring to meet their Harry as their names were Sejal!