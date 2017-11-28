More than 16 lakh peasants registered under Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana

Madhya Pradesh Assembly

The Madhya Pradesh Government today informed the assembly that more than 16.21 lakh farmers registered themselves under the recently-launched Bhavnagar Bhugtan Yojana by November 14.

Farmers’ Welfare Minister Gauri Shankar Chaturbhuj Bisen gave the information in a written reply to a question by Mr Jitu Patwari (principal-opposition Congress). In his reply, Mr Bisen said that no provision existed for applying under the scheme after the sale of selected crops.

Consequently, no application has been received for the purpose till November 14. No benefit was provided under the scheme till November 14.

He said that payments would me made to peasants – who registered between October 16 to October 31 – by the end of November. Payment to agriculturists – who registered later – is not possible presently, as the model price for November 1 has not been determined.

In written reply to a related query by Mr Ramniwas Rawat (Cong), Mr Bisen said the Yojana is designed to ensure that peasants receive the difference between minimum support price (MSP) and actual price of sale provided the latter is above the ‘model price’ – worked out on the basis of market prices in three different states.

He said that farmers selling their crops at a price less than MSP but above the ‘model price’ would be paid the difference. However, agriculturists selling their produce at below the model price would receive the difference between MSP and the ‘model price’. No amount would be payable to peasants selling their crops at MSP or above.

‘Jai Ram’ slogans rent MP House as Nilanshu Chaturvedi takes oath

Slogans of ‘Jai Jai Ram’ by principal-opposition Congress members rent the Madhya Pradesh House soon after Congress legislator Nilanshu Chaturvedi – who recently won the assembly bypoll from Chitrakoot – on Monday took oath as a member of the state Assembly on the first day of the Winter Session.

Mr Chaturvedi was administered oath by Speaker Sitasaran Sharma. He defeated his nearest rival Shankar Dayal Tripathi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of more than 14,000 votes. Soon after Mr Chaturvedi took oath, Congress member Mukesh Nayak chanted the slogan ‘Jai Jai Ram’.

Other Congress members too joined him. Mocking at opposition members, senior BJP member and former chief minister Babulal Gaur said, “Der aye durust aye (better late than never)’.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Gopal Bhargav said the Congress has realised that only Lord Rama could come to their succor and their leaders are visiting temples in Gujarat.

Congress member Ramniwas Rawat said Lord Rama belonged to everyone and everyone can take his refuge. The by-election in Chitrakoot was necessitated following the demise of sitting Congress legislator Prem Singh.

Surya Prakash’s son went abroad as he is ‘progressive farmer’

Madhya Pradesh Minister of State for Horticulture and Food Processing Surya Prakash Meena on Monday admitted in the Assembly that his son Devesh Kumar Meena was inducted in the list of farmers visiting foreign countries as he is a ‘progressive farmer’ and claimed no violation of rules took place in the process.

In his written reply to Mr Shailendra Patel (principal-opposition Congress), the Minister said that a team of officials and farmers visited Netherlands and Israel for technical study of horticultural crops from November 1, 2016, to November 6, 2016, and November 6, 2016, to November 11, 2016, respectively. The 24-member team had included his son and farmer Devesh Kumar.

‘Vastu dosh’ issue echoes in MP Assembly

The issue of ‘vastu dosh (flaw in architecture)’ was today raised on the first day of the Winter Session in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Paying tributes to sitting members Mahendra Singh Kalukheda and Ram Singh Yadav, Congress member KP Singh said the House lost nine sitting members in the past four years during the tenure of the present Vidhan Sabha.

Observing that other aspects should also be considered in addition to science, he urged Speaker Sitasaran Sharma that rituals should be performed in accordance to scriptures.

Pointing out that Congress member Mukesh Nayak has mentioned about ‘vastu dosh’ , Mr Singh requested Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra for taking steps to remedy it.

Nine legislators elected in the 14th Vidhan Sabha have died so far. They include Prabhat Pandey, Rajesh Yadav, Tukoji Rao Puar, Sajjan Singh Uike, Rajendra Shyamlal Dadu (all Bharatiya Janata Party) and Satyadev Katare, Prem Singh, Mahendra Singh Kalukheda and Ram Singh Yadav (all Congress). Katare passed away on October 20, 2016, while he was serving as the Leader of Opposition in the House.

MP Assembly adjourned after paying tributes to sitting members

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned for the day on Moday on the first day of Winter session after paying obituary to two sitting Congress members – Mahendra Singh Kalukheda and Ram Singh Yadav – and Indian Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh who passed away during the session.

The House also paid tributes to seven former members and as many former Union ministers. As soon as the proceedings began, Speaker Sitasharan Sharma informed the House of the demise of Kalukheda, Yadav, Singh and other leaders.

Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya, Leader of the Opposition Ajay Singh, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Satyaprakash Sakhwar, Deputy Speaker Rajendra Kumar Singh, BJP member Kailash Chawla and Congress member KP Singh paid tributes.

Other departed leaders who were remembered were former members Prabhudayal Gehlot, Shaligram Srivastava, Ram Ratan Chaturvedi, Ramkhelawan, Dhansukhlal Bhachawat, Vijay Narain Rai and Ratan Singh Bhabar and former Union ministers Purushottam Lal Kaushik, Santosh Mohan Dev, Priyaranjan Das Munshi, Makhanlal Photedar, Sultan Ahmed, Sanwar Lal Jaat and Taslimuddin.

A brief silence was observed and proceedings adjourned for the day as a mark of respect.