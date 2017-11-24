More states in process of notifying guidelines to regulate direct selling industry: Minister

Agencies, New Delhi

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, C R Chaudhary said on Wednesday that more states are in the process of notifying model guidelines issued by the Centre to regulate direct selling industry.

Inaugurating an ASSOCHAM conference on Direct Selling, Mr Chaudhary said, “We are glad that states like Sikkim and Chhattisgarh have started to actually notify these guidelines, likewise other states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are in the process of notifying those guidelines.”

Stressing that Centre had sent an advisory to state governments on the model framework for guidelines on direct selling after consultation with industry and stakeholders, he said, “We cannot force them but many states are in the process and every state will adopt them in the due course.”

He also said that guidelines are very simple. “It is not in a pyramid structure and thus it will help the industry to grow at a faster pace and keep a check on fraudulent, fly by night operators.”

The ‘biggest achievement,’ of these guidelines he said, is the grievance redressal mechanism. Ensuring the industry that Government will come up with a more progressive legislation in this regard, Mr Chaudhary said “We are further working on streamlining the policies thereby resolving issues and challenges through progressive legislation as we have the responsibility to safeguard both the industry and the consumer.”

He also said that though traditionally India was a pioneer in direct selling but with times changing now there is a need to bring about modifications in policies to further develop the industry.

He added that direct selling industry holds significant potential to provide ample of job opportunities to the youth along with self-employment for budding women entrepreneurs.

Suggesting the industry to come up with demand-driven products in wake of the rising consumer awareness, the The Union Minister said, “Industry should not merely highlight challenges, problems and issues being faced by them but also come up with feasible solutions to resolve the same through deliberations to further develop the direct selling sector.”

Referring to the industry’s contribution to employment, the minister mentioned that women account for more than 50 per cent employment generated by Direct Selling industry.

This industry is critical for women empowerment. As per studies and research available, globally the direct selling industry is at 183.7 billion dollar with more than 100 million people involved in it.

Asia-Pacific accounts for 46 per cent of global direct sales, followed by the Americas which is at 34 percent and Europe standing at 19 per cent. The Direct selling industry in India is reportedly a billion-dollar industry already.

The Indian Direct Selling Industry has generated approximately 1.18 billion dollar in revenues and ranks at rank 22 of the top 25 countries in the world. In India, an estimated 40 lakh people are involved in this industry.

Zaheer Merchant, Director Corporate Affairs, QI Group shared insights from Asia-Pac Direct Selling Industry at the conference. He said, “In Singapore, the Direct Selling Association, a self-regulatory body works closely with the Consumer Association of Singapore (CASE) which provides independent accreditation for direct selling companies.

In Malaysia, the Direct Selling Association works closely with the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Co-Operatives and Consumerism, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Health and other government bodies to create and maintain an environment that is conducive to the growth and stability of the industry in Malaysia.

DSA Malaysia’s Code of Conduct is an example of self-regulation. It is a strict and effective code of conduct implemented worldwide, and endorsed by the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Co-operatives & Consumerism, added Mr Zaheer.

Maria Fernanda Leon Moreno, Executive Director, Association for Direct Selling in Ecuador (AEVD) said in terms of self-employment, women empowerment, micro enterprises and entrepreneurship development, the direct selling industry offers enormous socio and economic benefits to the nation.

India still has to reach its true potential that exists in the market space. On the occasion, Gaganpreet Uppal, Financial Compliance Consultant, Direct Selling Industry said, “Ethics can only be implemented with compliance as a mandatory factor into the day-to-day processes.

Direct Selling Entities must facilitate this for their direct Sellers through consistent training and skill development, for not just selling, but selling the right way, to the right customer, at the time when the customer is ready.

This leads to ethics automatically becoming the cornerstone of the organization.” Chavi Hemanth, Public Policy Expert & Founder EBS Inc said that the US, EU and even Singapore and Malaysia have strict regulations which weed out fraudulent players or fly-by-night operators, allow serious companies to grow, and ensure the protection of consumers.

She added that in India, the need of the hour is to formulate clear-cut policies to govern the non-store retail sector which has been generating large-scale self-employment and contributing to the exchequer.

Direct Selling alone has contributed self-made entrepreneurs to around 43 lakhs as per Industry Annual Survey 2015-16.