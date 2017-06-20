Monsoon’s first rains killed 8 people in south Bengal, rivers in spate in north Bengal

Agencies, Kolkata/ Siliguri

Monsoon’s first rains killed at least 8 people in south Bengal, which was reeling under intense heat condition for weeks, and rivers of Terai and Dooars of north Bengal were in spate triggered by rains in Himalayan Darjeeling hills, Sikkim and neighbouring Bhutan, official sources said today.

Reports received here said at least eight people were killed in rain related mishaps in past 12 hours since last evening. Of the victims, two men were electrocuted near the Fancy market in south Kolkata’s Kidderpore area when they were trudging thorough knee-deep water and caught a live wire on a light mast. Six other people were killed when they were struck by lightning in Burdwan and Hoogly districts, also last night.

The thunder showers also damaged electrical equipment of many households in south Dum Dum and underpass near Dum Dum station was inundated. However, there was no report of any obstruction to the locomotives in Sealdah and Howrah divisions so far.

The continuous raining have inundated many low lying areas of this metropolis and slowed down the traffic movement in peak hours. Metal roads were found under waters near Science City on EM Bypass, parts of Central Avenue in central Kolkata, and many areas of Behala in south Kolkata.

A report said north and central Kolkata was pounded with 70 mm pouring in an hour between 1800 to 1900 hours last evening. However, the rains receded much this morning with only drizzle, resulting quick cleaning of the roads.

After weeks of intense heat condition in south Bengal, the thundershowers brought relief much to the people with mercury lowered to 23.6 degrees this morning, 3 degrees below normal this morning, the weather office said. A report from Siliguri said heavy rains were reported in the Himalayan terrains causing swelling of river waters in the Terai and Dooars.